Telangana CM KCR Meets Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Denies Formation Of 'anti-BJP' Front

Amid the mounting clamour over Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attempts to form an anti-BJP front by joining opposition factions across the country, the TRS president held a meeting with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Friday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Telangana CM apprised that the duo had discussed a wide range of issues including domestic politics. In his address, he claimed that not much has been done in the past 75 years of Independence. He also claimed that despite working for seven decades, India is still lagging behind and optimum development has not happened in the country. Comparing the country’s economic growth with China, KCR stated that China has grown above India, however, India still needs to achieve a lot.

'Not enough development has been done within 75 years of Independence'

“One thing is very clear, 75 years of Independence have gone but enough development has not happened in the country and that is why there is a need to do something new. What should be done and how it be should be done has not been decided yet, but in the coming days, we will ponder over it. We are lagging behind in many areas, our neighbour China has witnessed spurted growth,” KCR said.

Furthermore, he added that he has been holding discussions with the leaders across the country to improve India’s governance and steadfast it on the path of development. He added that his idea is to build a stronger and better India, and it is everyone’s responsibility to make that happen.

No Anti-BJP front formed yet: Telangana CM KCR

“We also had talked about it and are also having talks with other leaders in the country, we will soon decide and hold a meeting at someplace. After the meeting, we will decide on the agenda and what type of work should be done,” TRS President informed.

On being asked if he is approaching the opposition factions to form an ‘Anti-BJP front’ ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, KCR denied the same and stated that his meetings with the leaders are to discuss politics and ways to bring development. However, it is pertinent to note that he didn’t completely reject the idea of the anti-saffron party coalition, but stated that nothing has been formed yet.

“This is not an anti-BJP or anti-congress front, No front has been formed so far, what will be made will see in the coming days,” KC Rao asserted.

CM KCR during his address also informed that his government had helped Santosh Babu’s family and had given ex-gratia to all the martyrs of the Galwan clash. Notably, Late Col Santosh Babu, who was martyred in Galwan Valley along with 20 other soldiers was from Telangana. CM KCR informed that his government had helped Santosh Babu’s family and had given ex-gratia to all the martyrs of the Galwan clash. He is also expected to visit Jharkhand to hand over ex-gratia to family members of Galwan martyrs.