Telangana CM KCR Meets PM Modi; Seeks Centre's Support After Creation Of 33 Districts

On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to increase the number of IPS officers for the state given the increase in the number of districts. KCR, who met PM Modi in the National Capital on Friday, also sought 100 per cent funding for construction of road networks in the Naxal affected areas, despite the 60:40 ratio (state 60 per cent and Centre 40 per cent), saying that internal security issues are of national importance.

“The allocation will help the posting of IPS officers as Commissioners/ Superintendents of Police/ Zonal DIGsP/Multi Zonal IGsP in various territorial units. At present these territorial units have no sanctioned Cadre posts,” Rao said in one of the memoranda submitted to PM Modi.

KCR, who is in Delhi, performed Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking) for the TRS party office on Thursday. He had left for the National Capital on September 1. The KCR-led government has established 33 districts in Telangana from the previous ten districts.

During the meeting, Rao also requested the Centre to sanction 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the new districts. To give a fillip to the textile sector in Telangana, the Chief Minister requested PM Modi to fund Rs 1,000 crore as one time grant in aid for the Warangal Textile Park.

Rao requested the Prime Minister to expedite the work for setting up a Tribal University in the state as promised in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. The State government has already identified 200 acres of land near Warangal for the purpose, he said. He further PM Modi to sanction an Indian Institute of Management for the state, besides an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Karimnagar under the PPP model.

Allotment of land for Telangana Bhavan

The CM has requested the PM to allot land for the state to construct the Official Building of State Government “Telangana Bhavan” in New Delhi like other states, which have their state Bhavans in the National Capital. The PM who responded positively gave assurance that land would be allotted for constructing the official building of State Government “Telangana Bhavan” in New Delhi.

Invitation for Yadadri inauguration

CM KCR has invited the PM to come for the inauguration of the Yadadri temple inauguration programme. The State government has taken up the renovation of the Yadadri temple as a prestigious programme. The CM told the PM that the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple would be held in October or November. The PM responded positively and gave clear assurance that he would attend the inaugural programme.

(With inputs from agency)