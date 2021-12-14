Telangana CM KCR Meets TN Counterpart Stalin In Chennai; Political Talks Likely On Agenda

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday. Photos and visuals of the two Chief Ministers greeting each other in Chennai outside Stalin's residence were accessed by Republic TV.

According to sources, the meeting between the two CMs is said to be for 'personal' reasons. It is being stated that KCR has extended an invite to MK Stalin for the grand opening of the Yadadri Temple in Telangana, work of which is said to be completed in March 2022. The major renovation project had been undertaken by the TRS Government in a bid to build a magnificent temple in Yadadri to match the one at Tirumala.

Political talks likely on agenda: Sources

Sources have further revealed that political talks are also a part of the agenda. The meeting could be an attempt to mobilize the federal front of regional parties to take on the BJP, sources have stated. Notably, both Telangana and Tamil Nadu have governments ruled by regional parties (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Telangana Rashtra Samithi), in the absence of BJP. A similar meeting had been witnessed in Mumbai earlier this month when TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met NCP's Sharad Pawar to build a strong Opposition front head of the 2024 General elections.

In the past, both KCR and Stalin have expressed strong opinions regarding the BJP-led Union Government. In October, Stalin had even written to his counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states including Telangana, seeking their support to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and restore "the primacy of states" in education.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his family had left for Tiruchirappalli on a special flight earlier today. Prior to his meeting with Stalin, he had performed a special puja at Sriranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam.

