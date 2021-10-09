Telangana CM KCR Pledges To Fight Against Centre, Says 'ready To Join Hands With Anyone'

Launching a scathing attack at the Union Government over issues including GST and fuel prices, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday said that he was ready to fight with the Centre for the rights of the state. He also said that he was ready to join hands with anyone for it.

In a public meeting on Thursday, the Telangana CM said that Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had written a letter to him expressing concern over the attitude of the central government towards the states. KCR said that there was no difference between Congress and the BJP in their handling of the states.



KCR stated, "The central government has taken away the taxes also in the name of GST. Now they want to take the petrol and diesel prices also into GST ambit. Not only us, but even the BJP ruling states have also opposed that." "The Finance Minister recently held a meeting at Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister opposed the proposal of bringing petrol and diesel prices into the GST ambit. There is no difference between both these parties (BJP and Congress) in taking away the rights of the states and in preventing the states from working," he added.

"It was Jawahar Rojgar Yojna in Congress rule and it is Deen Dayal Yojna in BJP rule. Only names changed, but no difference in policy. We all should hold talks on such controversies. If needed, we will fight with the centre for the rights of the state," KCR further said.

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Caste-based Census

Meanwhile, the Telangana assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution seeking the Centre to take a caste-based census in the country. This comes after the central government ruled out the possibility of conducting a caste-based census this year during a hearing in the Supreme court.

The Telangana assembly wants the central government to conduct the caste census to enumerate the population of the backward classes in the state. Hence, they have passed a resolution against the centre's disapproval of the census along with the population census scheduled for this year. State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the resolution in the Assembly after the question hour and the resolution was passed in the assembly without any opposition. Speaking on the bill, Rao said that nearly 50% of the state population constitutes of people from backward classes and that the Telangana govt wants to determine the same through the census.

(With ANI Inputs)