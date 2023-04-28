Telangana CM KCR Signals Early Assembly Polls, Predicts BRS Will Cross 100-seat Mark

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday told his party leaders to prepare for the assembly elections which he said would be in October this year. He also exuded confidence that the party would sweep the elections by winning over 100 seats in the 119 seats assembly.

Addressing a party meeting in Hyderabad on its founding day, KCR talked about the "impending" assembly elections while speaking to the party's office-bearers. According to sources, the state cabinet may ask the Governor to dissolve the assembly. If the assembly is dissolved, elections would need to be held within the time period specified by the Constitution.

BRS will win more than 100 seats in next assembly polls: CM KCR

The Telangana CM stated that the party won 63 seats in the first Assembly polls at the time of state formation in 2014 and won 88 seats in the second assembly elections. He predicted that BRS would win more than 100 seats in the assembly elections.

"The BRS will win more than 100 seats in the next (Assembly) elections. Returning to power in Telangana won’t be a challenging task for us but the priority should be to win more Assembly seats than we did the last time," KCR said, ANI reported.

The BRS chief further stated that if required, the party will launch its own TV channel to reinforce its message and promote its ideology. "We will put out television advertisements and also produce (promotional) films in future to help the party reach out effectively to the masses. If necessary, the party will also launch a TV channel of its own," he said.

The CM stated that Telangana has achieved progress that is "surprising to the country" in various sectors including electricity, roads, agriculture, paddy purchase, and fisheries. According to Rao, no other state in the country is registering development for people the way it is being done in Telangana.

The party passed a resolution saying that BRS should build a movement across the country against the Centre's privatisation moves, especially in coal mines and electricity sectors. Another resolution was passed that the party should implement a policy of providing free power to the farm sector in the country and 24x7 quality power to all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies)