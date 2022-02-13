Telangana CM KCR Slams BJP; Says 'don't Need PM Or FM To Make India $5 Trillion Economy'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Centre's USD 5 trillion economy vision. Addressing the media at Hyderabad's Pragathi Bhawan, he said the truth is that we do not need a Prime Minister or Finance Minister to make India USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

"The real truth is that to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, we don't require Prime Minister or Finance Minister. It is the magic of money compounding. Any financer can tell that," KCR said.

He added, "What is the extra effort you are putting in? Nothing. If you have innovative skills, please do something like China and Singapore. That is something great, not USD 5 trillion economy."

Moreover, KCR accused the BJP government of destroying India, claiming that 77% of the wealth is with 10% of India. He also claimed that petrol and diesel prices will be increased after the election in Uttar Pradesh is completed.

KCR to go to Mumbai to meet Uddhav; Mamata to come to Hyderabad

KCR on Sunday informed that he will soon have a meeting with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and West Bengal, as part of the efforts to unite political parties against the BJP and the NDA government.

He stated that he may travel to Mumbai to meet Uddhav Thackery while Mamata Banerjee is expected to come to Hyderabad to meet him. Charging that the NDA government should be dumped for its alleged anti-India politics, KCR said that he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP parties.

"Mamata Behen (Mamata Banerjee) called me. We had a discussion over the phone. She invited me to Bengal or she'll come to Hyderabad. She said Mujhe Dosa kilao. I said most welcome. She may come any time. We are discussing. There are so many political leaders across the nation," KCR said when asked if he is still mooting the idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress Front.