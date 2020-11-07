Telangana CM KCR Slams Centre For Making Empty Promises: 'No Assistance After Flash Flood'

During the review meeting which was held on Saturday, the matter of Centre’s assistance for the recent rains and floods was taken up for discussion. Officials from the finance department informed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that so far not even a paisa is received from the Centre for the measures taken to rehabilitate the victims of the recent rains and floods which affected many areas and life.

Earlier, on October 15 Telangana CM KCR wrote to PM Narendra Modi stating that the primary estimates pointed out to Rs 5,000 Crore loss and requested for Rs 1,350 Crore as immediate relief. After rains lashed the State, President, Vice President and Prime Minister had expressed their shock over the heavy rains and floods. They spoke with the CM and personally inquired about the situation.

Read: 1,637 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths In Telangana

Read: Baramati: Telangana Agriculture Minister Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Flash floods in Telangana

Officials briefed the CM that the heavy rains that lashed the state recently have caused flash floods across the states, especially in Hyderabad city. This led to losses in several sectors. There is a crop loss all over the state. Primary estimates suggested that there was Rs 5000 Crore loss. But as on date, not even a single rupee is released.

The Central team had also visited various parts of the state for two days for assessment of damage which was caused.

Coming down heavily on the Centre, CM KCR said that it is once again proved that the Centre makes empty promises and does not take any action. Despite heavy losses incurred by the state due to heavy rains and floods, the Centre’s attitude is exposed as it failed to release even a single rupee as assistance in this regard. It is highly regrettable that help has not been extended even when a city like Hyderabad suffered heavy losses.

Read: COVID-19: 1607 New Cases, 6 Deaths In Telangana

Read: Telangana Health Minister Inaugurates On-site COVID-19 Testing Lab At Hyderabad Airport