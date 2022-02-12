Telangana CM KCR Threatens To 'chase Modi Out Of Power'; Announces 'Will Break Delhi Fort'

Sharpening his attack on PM Modi, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday, warned that he will 'break the walls of Delhi'. Addressing a public meeting in Yashwantpur, KCR slammed the NDA govt for not accepting any of his state govt's demands, listing - Khazipet rail junction, medical college etc. KCR recently threatened to 'rewrite the constitution'.

KCR: 'Will break Delhi's walls'

In his rally, KCR said, "You don't give us national projects, you don't give us medical colleges...If you don't support us, no problem. We will chase you away from power and bring in a government that will help us". Threatening to 'chase Modi out of Delhi, he added, "If required, if there is a necessity to play an influential role in national politics, certainly we should fight for our nation...If you (people) bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort. Be careful Narendra Modi".

Ridiculing Modi's "doubling the farmers' income" slogan, KCR said with the rising fuel and fertiliser prices investment of farmers has doubled. He categorically stated that the state government will not implement the Electricity Reforms proposed by the NDA government in Telangana. KCR recently skipped the inaugural of the Ramanuja statue in Hyderabad dubbed as the 'Statue of equality', refusing to share a dais with PM Modi.

Recently, while lambasting the Centre over the Union Budget, KCR, said that there is a need to re-write the Constitution in India. The TRS chief vowed to meet other leaders in this regard and 'ask them to fight alongside him'. He said that the time for revolution was near, saying we don't fear these 'dogs' - referring to BJP.

KCR's national ambitions

In 2020, KCR had once again stirred his national ambitions ahead of the Hyderabad civic polls. In a bod to form an 'anti-BJP' front, he sent invitations for a closed-door meeting to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee, JDS chief Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Shiromani Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik and DMK's Stalin. While no meeting materialised, BJP sent a clear message to KCR by whittling down TRS' corporators from 99 to 55 while winning in 48 wards by itself, making inroads into the elusive South.

(With PTI inputs)