Telangana CM KCR To Chair Meeting To Plan Dharnas Demanding Centre To Buy Paddy

In a key development, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao have decided to hold a meeting of the TRS Legislature Party at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. The meeting will chalk out plans to hold dharnas, agitations and protests demanding the Union Government to buy Yasangi paddy in the state.

Chief Minister KCR has directed all MLAs, MLCs, Party State Executive Committee Members, District Presidents, ZP Chairpersons, Presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and District Presidents of Raithu Bandhu Samithies to attend this programme.

TRS to hold dharnas demanding Centre govt to purchase paddy

After the TRS Legislature Party meeting, Chief Minister KCR and delegation of Ministers will leave for Delhi on the same day to meet the Union Ministers and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the purchase of paddy.

Meanwhile, TRS MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will stage protests in line with the agitation in Telangana.

CM KCR said that the Union Government is procuring 100% of paddy from Punjab State and so the agitation programmes will continue in demanding the FCI to procure 100% of paddy from Telangana State.

It is a life and death issue to the farmers of Telangana State and TRS is gearing up for intensive struggle this time over the procuring of paddy and requested all the invites to participate in this programme, Chief Minister added.

Image: PTI