Telangana CM KCR To Inaugurate BRS Party Office In Delhi, As Party Plans To Go National

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be in Delhi today to inaugurate the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi’s Delhi office. On the occasion of the opening KCR will occupy his seat after taking part in the rituals and special pujas in the office built following the Vaastu principles.

According to a press release, the work related to the construction of the BRS Bhavan in Delhi is constantly being monitored by Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santoshkumar. The BRS Bhavan office spread across 11,000 sq ft has four floors to accommodate the offices of various leaders. It will have a canteen, reception lobby and four chambers for general secretaries on the ground floor. The first floor will house BRS President KCR's chamber and other chambers. A total of 20 rooms are available on the second and third floors, including the president's Suite, the working president's suite, and 18 other rooms, the release said.

Live: BRS Party President, CM Sri KCR inaugurating BRS Party Office in New Delhi. https://t.co/M5Nk7IwYLs — BRS Party (@BRSparty) May 4, 2023

BRS to have four offices in Maharashtra

The Telangana-based party which announced it is going national in October 2022 will have four offices in Maharashtra, KCR said on May 1. The party will have offices in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune, and Mumbai in the first phase. Moreover, publicity material needed to ready the party across all the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra will also be gradually readied. BRS known earlier as TRS has already announced plans of contesting in the Civic body elections soon to be held in the state of Maharashtra. He further stated BRS will not enter into an alliance with any political outfit in the state currently ruled by the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Additionally, the party also has plans of setting up operations in other states too. An office will soon be opened in the state of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, informed KCR.

