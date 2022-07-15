Telangana CM KCR To Meet TRS MPs On July 16; To Discuss Strategy To 'fight' Centre

Ahead of the Parliament session, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a meeting with TRS Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on Saturday and discuss the party strategy. CM KCR will direct the MPs to fight against the Union Government in Parliament for meting out injustice to Telangana in all sectors. The MPs will be asked to lodge protests in the Parliament during the session and raise several key issues and adopt a strategy in both Houses of Parliament.

The Chief Minister will advise the MPs to expose the centre in the Parliament for creating economic hurdles to Telangana state which has been maintaining financial discipline. The CM will tell MPs to establish the Centre as a culprit in rendering injustice to the state and also reflect the people's aspirations. Telangana state has achieved the number one position in food grain production by introducing revolutionary policies in agriculture, irrigation and farm allied sectors.

The CM will further ask MPs to raise the issue of the Centre's anti-farmer policies by not purchasing paddy from farmers and millers and creating problems for them. The Chief Minister decided to expose the Union Government's double standards on Telangana which has been implementing the Rural Employment Guarantee scheme successfully. The Centre already praised the Telangana government for implementing the employment guarantee scheme strictly and also the social audit of the programme. The Centre also presented awards to Telangana.

The CM will direct the MPs to expose the conspiracies of the Centre and deliberate attempts to create hurdles in the implementation of the scheme by the Telangana Government. The economic experts are raising serious concerns about the lopsided economic policies adopted by the Union Government and the slowdown in the country's economy day by day. CM KCR strongly felt it is the responsibility of Indian citizens to protect the country from the deepening of the economic crisis. To reflect the people's viewpoint, the Telangana CM will advise the MPs to raise the falling rupee value against the US dollar and fight against the Centre in both Houses.

KCR lashes out at Centre

As per the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the undemocratic and hegemonic policies adopted by the Union Government in the administration and politics debilitated the spirit of parliamentary democracy and as a result, unrest is growing in India which is synonymous with religious tolerance, peace and fraternity.

The Chief Minister asserted the TRS should also join other party MPs who are ready to fight against the Centre's anti-people policies and to protect democratic values. The CM will call upon the TRS MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to fight against the BJP-led Union Government in the Parliament against their policies in tomorrow's meeting.