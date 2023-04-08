Telangana CM KCR To Skip PM Modi’s Vande Bharat Train Launching Event Today

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give a massive developmental push to Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will be skipping the programme.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana to inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 11,360 crore in Hyderabad today. He will also inaugurate a state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport and flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

As per the protocol, an official invitation was sent to Chief Minister's Office (CMO) inviting KCR to participate in the Prime Minister's launch of development programmes. CM KCR will also not receive the Prime Minister at Begumpet airport during his arrival. It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time when CM KCR has missed PM Modi's event in Telangana.

#BREAKING | Telangana chief Minister KCR to skip PM Modi's event in Telangana.



PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crores in Telangana today. #Telangana #KCR #PMModi #VandeBharatExpress https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/p4gGQ9oKQg — Republic (@republic) April 8, 2023

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) tweeted a cryptic post on its official Twitter handle questioning PM Modi's biasedness against Telangana. The tweet said, "Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi biased against our Telangana state? The Telangana community is condemning the Prime Minister."

KCR back to back skipped PM Modi's event in 2022

In February 2022, KCR skipped the event when Prime Minister Modi arrived in Hyderabad during the inauguration of (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and 'Statue of Equality' commemorating Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. He was conspicuously absent during Prime Minister's reception at the airport.

KCR missed the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian School of Business in May 2022 where PM Modi was the chief guest at the event. In July 2022, he again chose not to greet PM Modi upon his arrival at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Saturday, breaking protocol for the third time. Telangana CM has often expressed a desire to unite other regional forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of the BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues.