Telangana CM KCR Urges Centre To Provide Ex Gratia To Kin Of Farmers Who Died In Protests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia compensation for families of all farmers who died during the year-long protests against the Centre over three contentious farm laws. Following this, KCR also asked the Centre to give Rs 25 lakh for each deceased farmer. The Telangana chief minister added that the Centre is yet to respond to questions regarding the annual paddy procurement target.

CM Chandrashekhar Rao has now asked the Central government to follow his state and hand out ex gratia to the family of all who died during the protests. KCR’s demand comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre’s decision to officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. KCR also asked the Centre to unconditionally withdraw all cases filed in connection with the protest.

Speaking in a press meet on Saturday, the CM spoke on a range of issues. He raised concern over the lack of clarity on part of the Centre with regard to paddy procurement. He added that he will be travelling to the national capital with a delegation to discuss the same.

“In spite of too many letters and travels to Delhi, there has been no response regarding the annual paddy procurement target and clarity in terms of whether farmers should produce paddy or not,” Rao said.

CM KCR informed that he will be travelling with a state delegation for two days and meeting ministers concerned regarding the issue.

Chief Minister KCR stages 'mahadharna' for paddy procurement

Earlier on Thursday, the ruling TRS cabinet led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao staged a 'mahadharna' in Hyderabad protesting against the Centre's unwillingness to procure paddy from the state's farmers. Several Cabinet ministers and elected officials gathered at the site to express their solidarity with the farmers and participated in the protest. Along with that, they were also seen demanding the repealing of the three agriculture bills.

Centre repeals three farm laws

In a massive announcement on Friday, PM Modi said that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers. He also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

PM Modi remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

