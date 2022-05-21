Telangana CM Lauds Kejriwal After Visiting Govt School In Delhi; 'Did A Commendable Job'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and visited a government school in the national capital's South Moti Bagh. CM KCR's visit to Delhi comes as a part of his India tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. While speaking to the media after visiting the government school, the Telangana leader praised CM Kejriwal for his efforts in improving the education policy.

Speaking to the media, Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am extremely happy that he came to Delhi and visited one of our schools. CM KCR is accompanied by his MPs and other Ministers. We gave a tour of the school to our Telangana CM. I liked that he asked detailed questions. Despite being a CM, he is very much interested in various matters, including education."

'Arvind Kejriwal has done commendable job in Delhi': CM KCR

Telangana CM KCR praised the AAP leader by saying, "Arvind Kejriwal has done a commendable job. The efforts put in by the Delhi government is commendable. Students are not burdened about marks anymore. The leaders have shown paths to students who are interested in business as well as jobs. The policy of education in Delhi is too good."

"The Central government should also make policies considering every state in the country. We should not forget that we are a democratic country and India is a union of states. If Central government takes a decision without any discussion, then there will be a problem. I am going to replicate and will send teachers here for an orientation programme."

When asked about his meeting with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CM Kejriwal, the Telangana leader said, "Sensation should happen. Now wait and watch what happens in the future."

The Telangana CM, on May 20, met different political party leaders, and economic experts in the national capital in order to discuss the country's economic conditions. He is also set to visit Chandigarh on May 22 to console 600 families of farmers who lost their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation. Rao will be distributing Rs 3 lakh cheque as financial assistance to each family.