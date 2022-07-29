Telangana CM meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, discusses national politics

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence here and discussed national politics.

During the hour-long meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues, according to an official statement.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also present in the meeting.

The chief minister, who was in the national capital for the last three days, held several meetings with his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and discussed various issues concerning the state. He is also expected to meet farmers' union representatives. PTI LUX SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)