Telangana CM KCR Meets SP Chief Akhilesh In Delhi; Discusses Issues Concerning Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on July 29 at his residence on the Tughlaq Road, to discuss the ongoing national politics and other national issues. This is their second such meeting after May 21 when both the leaders had met in the national capital.

KCR, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, has been camping with top party officials and TRS MPs, for reviewing pending funds and projects related to Telangana.

The Telangana Chief Minister has been trying to join hands with 'like-minded' political parties across the country to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Central level. On July 10, he had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” Prime Minister ever in the country, and said that there is a need for “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre.

KCR's national politics ambition

In the last couple of months, KCR has expressed a desire to unite other regional political forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of the BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues. On May 20, the Telangana CM embarked on a pan-India tour. On February 13, the Telangana CM had announced that he will soon meet both Mamata Banerjee as well as former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in an endeavour to unite political parties against the BJP government.

A week later, he visited Mumbai along with a delegation comprising his daughter K Kavitha, actor Prakash Raj and other TRS leaders and met both Thackeray as well as the NCP supremo. After this, he met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his son, HD Kumaraswamy, at their residence in Bengaluru.

On July 17, KCR accused PM Modi of ignoring the state of Telangana and said, “It is very sad to see that PM Modi has turned a blind eye on Telangana, which is progressing unopposed under the regime and wants to suppress Telangana economically in the name of rules."

“The BJP leadership should clarify how the decisions taken by the Centre against Telangana are reaching the BJP social media groups. It is a criminal act to deliberately leak information related to the financial affairs of the country and the states, and spread bad propaganda against the Telangana government,” he added.

