Telangana CM Opposes Amendment Of IAS Cadre Rules; 'interfering With State Governments...'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his strong protest against the Centre's proposed amendment to the IAS Cadre rules, 1954. He said that the proposed amendment militates against the federal structure of our constitution both in letter and spirit. He further said that the changes will seriously erode the All-India Service character of the IAS, IPS and IFS.

Earlier, at least six opposition ruled states - Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan has opposed the proposed amendment and wrote to PM Modi, urging the Centre's to roll back the decision.

Telangana CM KCR opposes amendments to IAS Cadre rules

In his 4 page letter to PM Modi, KCR wrote, "the proposal is clearly a move to exercise indirect control by the Central Government on officers working in the states. It amounts to interfering in the functioning of the state governments, targeted harassment of officers and their demoralisation, besides impacting accountability of officers to the state governments. It would also render State governments as helpless entities in matters of IAS Officers."

It added, "The proposal shows scant regard to the administrative exigencies and requirements of the States. The proposed amendments threaten the spirit of mutual adjustment and accommodation between States and Central governments in the matter of shared All-India Service and will further strain the Centre-State relationship."

KCR said that the current provisions of the IAS Cadre Rules were adequate to ensure harmonious and balanced deployment of officers. Concluding his letter, he urged Centre to cease and desist from the proposed amendments in the interest of administrative fairness and federal polity of the constitution.

What is the Centre proposing?

The BJP government at the Centre has proposed to add a provision in Rule 6 of IAS Cadre Rules, 1954. The present rule says that any IAS officer, with the concurrence of the state government concerned, could be posted on central deputation.

With the current Rule 6, the Centre has proposed to attach: “Provided that each State Government shall make available for deputation to the Central Government, such number of eligible officers of various levels to the extent of the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under Regulations referred to in Rule 4(1), adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the State Government concerned vis-a-vis the total authorised strength of the State Cadre at a given point of time. The actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central Government shall be decided by the Central Government in consultation with the State Government concerned."