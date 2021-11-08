Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata party-led Centre and accused them of not buying the parboiled rice from the state. The CM, while speaking on the topic, warned the party’s state chief Bandi Sanjay to refrain from indulging in ‘loose talk’ about the state government. The CM threatened the opposition BJP leaders of suitable action and said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would cut his tongue if they don’t stop making wrong comments. His comments came amid the blame game between the two leaders regarding the Centre’s procurement of paddy farmed in the state.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, KCR alleged that the centre was causing trouble for the state as they refused to purchase the parboiled rice grown by the farmers of Telangana. He lambasted the BJP and said that the opposition’s state chief Sanjay has been bluffing the farmers of Telangana by asking them to cultivate paddy and giving them false hope that the BJP will ensure that the produce is procured. He claimed that the centre was being ‘irresponsible’.

“The Centre has said that they are not going to buy paddy. That is the reason why the agricultural minister asked farmers to opt for other crops instead to prevent the losses of farmers. The centre is behaving irresponsibly,” KCR said. “I directly visited the Union Minister concerned and asked him to take the procured parboiled rice. He said he will take a decision and communicate to me, but till now I have received no response. Telangana state already has around 5 lakh tons of paddy from last year. The Centre is not buying it,” he added.

Meanwhile, launching an attack at Sanjay for asking the farmers to grow something that is not being procured by the Centre, KCR said, “The Centre is saying we will not procure paddy and the state BJP is saying we will procure it. Refrain from loose talk. We’ll cut your (state BJP leaders) tongues if you pass unnecessary comments about us.” He further replied to the BJP leader’s threat of imprisoning the CM. “Sanjay said he will send me to jail. I dare him to touch me!” he added.

BJP is anti-farmer; TRS will protest against them: KCR

Furthermore, K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that the BJP-led Centre was acting like an ‘anti-farmer’ government. Slamming the BJP for their policies “against farmers”, KCR said, “You (BJP) are killing farmers by running cars on them. A BJP CM asks people to beat farmers to death.” He claimed that TRS was all in support of the farmers. “We will support the farmers who are protesting against three farm laws. We have the responsibility to save the farmers. The opposition is playing cheap politics. They are playing with the sentiments of the farmers,” he added claiming that the state party would lead a protest against the Centre for the rights of farmers.

Image: PTI/ ANI