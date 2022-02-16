Telangana CM To Meet Maha CM On Feb 20, Sparks Buzz Over Possible 3rd Front Taking Place

Uniting against the BJP-led government at the Centre, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20. As informed by the Telangana CMO, this came after the Maharashtra chief minister had a telephonic conversation with CM KCR and further extended his support to the latter's fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the telephone conversation, the Maharashtra chief minister also invited his counterpart CM Chandrashekhar Rao to the state for holding a discussion over his fight waged against the central government. CM Thackeray while expressing his full support for KCR's also lauded his efforts.

Opposition unites against BJP-led Centre

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a political leader has extended his support to the Telangana chief minister. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have also spoken to K Chandrashekhar Rao and extended their full support to his efforts to fight against BJP-led Centre and PM Modi. Similarly, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda also spoke to the CM on Tuesday and conveyed his complete support.

Notably, KCR has been recently stepping up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP-led Government at the Centre further accusing them of violating the federal system as laid in the Constitution and further stealing the powers of the states. He also called upon for the unification of all like-minded political parties in the country to remove the BJP from the Centre accusing it of going against the federal spirit of the Constitution.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@OfficeofUT