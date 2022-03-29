Telangana CM Writes To PM Modi Over Hardships Faced By Ukraine Returned Medical Students

In a key development, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking relief for the medical students who recently returned from war-ravaged Ukraine amidst the relentless Russian aggression. In the letter expressing his concern for the students, KCR noted that the education of many students was interrupted in Ukraine as they had to return to India owing to the "sudden eruption of war."

The Telangana Chief Minister, in his letter, further added that due to the ongoing war, which eventually led to the dislocation of students, their future has been disrupted. He also emphasised the monetary aspect, considering the students might have invested a large sum of money for abroad studies, which will "likely remain incomplete." Citing a report, KCR informed that around 20,000 students have been dislocated and added that "PM Narendra Modi will agree that everything possible should be done to safeguard their future."

KCR's request to PM Modi

Further expressing his concerns regarding the fate of the students, KCR added requested PM Modi to consider increasing the number of seats allotted across medical colleges in India on a one-time basis. The Telangana CM also added that students should be allowed admission to colleges from that very semester from which their education was disrupted due to the Ukraine war. CM Chandrashekar Rao concluded the letter with an expectation from the PM that urgent action will be adopted without any further delay in this matter.

Speaking about the work which his state government has done for the students, the Telangana CM informed that around 700 students returned from Ukraine in his state. Medical college fees of the students who returned from the war will be borne by the state government said, CM Rao.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Narendra Modi, while interacting with various Indian community organizations, civil society and volunteer groups involved in Operation Ganga, informed that under the Operation carried out by the Centre, 23,000 thousand students were evacuated via 90 flights, 76 out of which were for civilians and 14 were Indian Air Force flights from war-struck Ukraine. India also rescued 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries.