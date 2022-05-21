Telangana CM's Daughter Hits Out At PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; Calls Them 'political Tourists'

Telangana CM KCR's daughter Kavitha launched a fresh attack on the BJP and the Congress while addressing a party meeting in the Korutla constituency. TRS neta Kavitha accused BJP and Congress of working as a syndicate that was depriving the farmers of their basic rights while superficially standing for them. MLC Kavitha added that the Congress and MLC Jeevan Reddy did nothing for turmeric farmers while Telangana Government was committed to fighting for the farmers and people of the state.

Telangana MLC attacks PM Modi

While taking a dig at PM Modi, Kavitha said that the truth is “Modi hai to Mushkil hai” while highlighting the current situation of the country with massive inflation and record-breaking unemployment.

She further lashed out at the Centre for not clearing Dues of Finance Commission Grants worth Rs 3000 crores, dues of Backward Region Grant of Rs 1350 crore and pending GST Compensation of Rs 2247 crore along with pending ignorance of recommendations of Niti Aayog She said that the Centre had no answer for their behaviour against Telangana. Former Member of Parliament Kavitha further asked the Centre why has the Modi Government not allocated even a single IIM, IIT, Medical College, Navodaya schools.

'Political tourists'

In a fierce war of words, Kavitha accused Congress of fiddling with the feelings of farmers. She called the “Warangal Declaration” of INC a paper of lies and asked Rahul Gandhi how many times had he fought for the farmers of Telangana. She further asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi how many Congress-ruled states have implemented promises they made to the farmers.

Telangana MLC Kavitha addressed the national leaders as “political tourists” who visit the state to make political scores only. She said it is only the TRS government under KCR that stood by the farmers at every step and transferred ₹50,000 crores as a direct benefit transfer to the farmers of the Telangana. MLC Kavitha said that the TRS party was committed to fighting for the rights of every single person of Telangana and that the party under the leadership of CM KCR will continue to do so.