Telangana CM's Daughter K Kavitha Accuses BJP Of 'political Vendetta' In Delhi Liquor Scam

Days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the BRS leader on Wednesday, hit out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that the accusations against her are completely "false and bogus". Her comments came after her name surfaced in the ED's chargesheet in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam.

Terming the allegations 'political vendetta' in the Delhi Liquorgate scam, Kavitha took to Twitter and wrote, "The accusations on me are completely bogus and false. Only time will prove my sincerity. It’s a political vendetta of the BJP, as they fear BRS party chief Chief Minister KCR ji’s expose on their anti-farmer and pro-capitalist policies."

.@manickamtagore Ji



The accusations on me are completely bogus and false. Only time will prove my sincerity.



It’s a political vendetta of BJP, as they fear BRS Party Chief CM KCR ji’s expose on their anti-farmer & pro-capitalist policies. https://t.co/JygENzO2hp — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 21, 2022

Replying to BJP leader and ex-MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy's 'Liquor Queen’s name was mentioned 28 times in the chargesheet' remark, Kavitha wrote, "Rajagopal Anna...Don't rush, don't slip the word!! Even if my name is mentioned '28 thousand times' in the chargesheet, a lie remains a lie and does not become true. Truth will prevail."

ED names Kavitha in its chargesheet

Mentioning the name of Kavitha in its chargesheet, the ED has alleged that the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister KCR, and two others allegedly gave crores of money to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Delhi to get benefits from its liquor policy imposed in the national capital.

The central investigation agency has alleged that Kavitha has benefited from kickbacks in the liquor policy case and has met liquor trader Sameer Mahendru in Hyderabad.

Kavitha under ED scanner

Kavitha's name first cropped up in the Delhi liquor scam when the ED took Amit Arora into remand while it was investigating the companies that were given liquor license by the Delhi government. Following the investigation, ED found the involvement of Kavitha in the case and revealed that she used two phones and her IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) changed nearly 10 times.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Delhi liquor scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also summoned the BRS leader and recorded her statement in connection to the case. Issuing a summon to K Kavitha, the CBI wrote, "During the course of the investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination of such facts is required in the interest of the investigation."