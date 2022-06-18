Telangana Cong Chief Detained While En Route To Attend Secunderabad Clash Victim's Funeral

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy was detained by the Ghatkesar Police on Saturday when he was en route to Narsempet, Warangal to attend the last rites of Damera Rakesh, the 24-year-old army aspirant who died in the Secunderabad protests. Revanth Reddy was stopped by the police near Ghatkesar in Medchal district on the Warangal highway and was taken into preventive custody.

As per sources, the Telangana Congress president was taken to the police station after which the party workers came and staged demonstrations against the TRS government. An enormous amount of jostling was witnessed outside the police station.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy raised objections over his arrest and questioned how he could be restricted in his own parliamentary constituency. The leader also accused the ruling TRS regime and the BJP of working 'hand-in-glove' against Congress. It is pertinent to mention here that Congress is also expected to launch protests against the Agnipath scheme from June 19 to express solidarity with the students.

Arrested on my way to Narsampet to participate in last rites of Army aspirant Rakesh who died yesterday in police firing in #Secunderabad



I am restricted in my parliament constituency...but TRS leaders can go.



BJP & TRS work hand in glove against @INCIndia #AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/tdylBEXgDu — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 18, 2022

Secunderabad violence 'key accused' arrested

One person died and several others were injured after protestors resorted to arson and violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. Protests marred the station, blocking rail services and causing inconvenience to passengers for several hours with bogies being set on fire and property of the Indian Railways being damaged. The protesters even vandalised state road transport corporation buses outside the railway station, forcing south-central railway authorities to immediately stop all trains entering the station.

The arson was not only limited to Telangana. Despite the government allaying fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, aggressive protests, caused by widespread misinformation, were witnessed across 10 states in India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Haryana. Over 300 train services were affected and disrupted across the country.

Three big decisions have been taken by the Centre in the wake of the agitation. First, the Centre has extended the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years, as a one-off exception to allow more youth to join the forces. Second, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. Thirdly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the Defence Ministry.