Telangana Cong Chief Files Plaint Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

A few days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has no right to ask the Indian Army about the surgical strike in Uri, Kashmir, and questioned whether BJP had ever asked him for proof of being "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi", Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy along with other Congress leaders on Monday filed a police complaint in Jubilee Hills Police Station against the Assam CM over his remarks.

In the complaint, Reddy and others stated, "Accused Himanta Biswa Sarma, knowing well that his obscene speech against Late Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi would create an atmosphere of disharmony in the society and would give rise to feelings of enmity/hatred/ill-will against the community of followers/supporters of INC among the public, deliberately and in a pre-planned manner made the said obscene speech to garner political mileage. In light of the facts detailed above, your good selves are requested to kindly register an FIR against the Accused Himanta Biswa."

This comes a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded the ouster of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remark over Rahul Gandhi's parentage, asserting that a CM cannot make such a comment in this country, and dared the saffron party's president JP Nadda to take strict action against Sarma. Even though Congress is TRS' main opponent in Telangana, KCR chose to defend Gandhi in this particular matter.

What did Himanta Biswa Sarma say against Rahul Gandhi?

On Friday, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had slammed Rahul Gandhi for seeking "proof" of the 2016 surgical strike. However, he sparked controversy by questioning the parentage of the former Congress president.

The Assam CM was heard saying, "Look at their mentality today, General Bipin Rawat who was the pride of Uttarakhand and the nation as well, under his leadership, India conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi then asked for proof. Have we ever sought proof of which father's son you are? What right do you have to ask for proof from the Armed Forces?"

