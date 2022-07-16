Telangana Cong Chief Revanth Reddy Demands PM Modi To Declare Floods As National Disaster

As incessant rains continue to flood the state of Telangana, the Congress Chief of the state, Anumula Revanth Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding him to declare the Telangana floods as a national disaster.

Pointing out to the severity of the rains, Reddy said, "The fact that such extreme rainfall is unprecedented in the last 100 years signifies the gravity of the situation in Telangana. Incessant rains have disrupted public life and wreaked havoc, caused cutting of connectivity to thousands of villages and causing the death of a number of people."

In the detailed letter to the PM, Reddy further goes on to describe the loss of life and property, crop loss, infrastructure destruction, the damage caused to the 1.4 lakh crore Kaleshwaram project and much more.

Stating that he hopes that the Government would do justice to the people of Telangana, Reddy has also gone on to put forth a few demands to PM Modi, further in the letter. Other than declaring the floods as a national disaster, Reddy has asked for help in the form of deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in various places, financial compensation to farmers and the kin of deceased and also a relief package of Rs 2,000 crore for the reconstruction of the roads and other public property damaged in the rains and flash floods.

Telangana CM KCR to undertake aerial survey of flooded areas on July 17

On Sunday, July 17, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will conduct an aerial survey of the state's rain- and flood-affected districts.

An official release on Saturday stated that the aerial survey would cover the whole Godavari catchment area in the state, from the severely damaged Kadem project in the Nirmal district to the temple town of Bhadrachalam. Somesh Kumar, the state's chief secretary, would reportedly be with Rao during the aerial survey.

State Health Minister T. Harish Rao will host a review conference with senior administrators and medical professionals to discuss minimising the spread of infectious diseases in areas affected by flooding and heavy rain.

According to the release, the Health department is finishing up health-related work for the CM's visit on Sunday. Due to flooding in the area, the state administration has relocated thousands of residents to relief camps. Telangana saw severe rainfall for around seven days, which ended on July 7. Several rain-related events resulted in the deaths of more than 10, an official reported on July 6.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI