Telangana Cong To Take On TRS Govt Over COVID-19 Mismanagement

Expressing serious concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that it was chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's inefficiency and inability was responsible for the current horrid situation. He announced that the TPCC will hold a series of agitations in the next week on various issues.

Uttam Kumar alerted that the first coronavirus case was reported in Telangana about three months ago and experts had issued multiple warnings predicting a huge rise in number of cases.

'However, even after three months, KCR govt has not taken any measures to handle the situation in an effective manner. Situation is so worse, that there are no beds in the hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients. The guidelines to trace, test and treat Covid-19 patients have not been followed and KCR's negligent and casual approach has led to huge spread of the disease with no medical infrastructure in place to treat those affected," said Uttam.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Refutes Nirmala Sitharaman's Claims On Power Tariffs

The TPCC chief said there was only one Covid-19 hospital (Gandhi Hospital) for nearly four crore people of Telangana.

"The lockdown period was not utilised properly to upgrade the infrastructure. Consequently, today the authorities are unable to attend to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Even the high court has given several suggestions to increase the testing rate. However, the KCR govt is not willing to listen to the opposition parties, the Governor or even the high court," Uttam alleged.

Speaking at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, Uttam said, "The government has failed to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits even to the doctors who are treating Covid-19 patients. Consequently, several doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff got infected with the deadly virus. Similarly, several police personnel, sanitation workers and journalists got infected with Covid-19. These cases clearly expose the failure and proves the inefficiency of TRS Govt."

READ | Woman IAS Officer In Andhra Pradesh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Uttam reiterated the demand that all frontline warriors against coronavirus including doctors, para-medical staff, policemen, sanitation workers and also journalists be paid an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh if they die due to Covid-19. He said that the Centre has already made an announcement that doctors and para-medics would be given ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh. However, this decision is not being implemented by the TRS government. He also demanded Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia for the poor who die due to Covid-19.

The TPCC chief said that a task force committee on Covid-19, headed by Marri Shashidhar Reddy, would make a representation with the central team, which is visiting Hyderabad, to expose the negligence of state government in managing containment zones. He announced that the Congress leaders would address press meets on June 30 at all Assembly headquarters to expose the failures of TRS govt in handling the Covid-19 situation.