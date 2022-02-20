The infighting in Congress spilled over to Telangana as T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, the working president of the state unit decided to resign from the party on Saturday. Reddy, who started his career as a BJP councillor, joined TRS in 2004, became an MLA and switched over to Congress later.

The 3-time MLA is the sitting legislator from the Sangareddy Assembly constituency. In a letter addressed to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he accused party leaders of questioning his loyalty and quashed speculations that he was a covert agent of TRS.

In the letter, Jagga Reddy wrote, "It has been understood that any person joining Congress from any other party who is able to lobby with the High Command can become PCC president. Such mistakes I have not committed nor will I commit. Some of our Congress party leaders with perfect planning and malafide intention are propagating me as a covert (leader) of TRS Party and it is most unfortunate that no leader has at least tried to condemn this false allegation."

He added, "Further, I would like to draw your attention that in the year 2017, with regard to Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji's visit to Telangana, no one come forward for holding the public meeting. I came forward, spent crores of money, held a public meeting in Sanga Reddy and made the public meeting a grand success which created new enthusiasm in the cadre. Being such a sincere worker, I have been awarded the name of a covert."

Thereafter, he mentioned his decision to resign from all party posts and serve the people independently. The Telangana Congress working president said, "As soon as I release this letter, with immediate effect, I am no more associated with the Congress party. Very soon I am going to resign from the post of TPCC working president and Congress party and send the letter to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji and Rahul Gandhi Ji".

Here is the Telangana working president's letter:

Congress loyalists and 'outsiders' spar over key post

At present, Congress has 6 MLAs in the 120-member Telangana Assembly. The has been a lot of infighting in the party since N Uttam Kumar Reddy stepped down as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief following the party's poor performance in the recent by-elections.

Moreover, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao wrote to Sonia Gandhi in June 2021 expressing dissatisfaction over the role of AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore. He revealed that there is a difference of opinion between loyalists and leaders who have come from other parties.

Lamenting that the Congress high command is only depending on the report of Tagore, he opined that it will be beneficial if AICC observers elicit the opinions from both junior and senior leaders. According to him, taking major policy decisions relying on Tagore may cause severe damage to the party.

He wrote, "Madamji, I am making this sincere suggestion in the larger interests of Congress party in Telangana and to further strengthen to effectively face 2024 general elections".