Telangana Congress Accuses KT Rama Rao Of GO-111 Violation, Demands Resignation

The Congress party on Saturday slammed Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao asking him to resign while accusing him of violating the GO-111 guidelines for his personal gains.

Congress MP Revanth Reddy addressed a press conference in Hyderabad where he alleged that instead of enforcing GO-111 guidelines, KT Rama Rao overruled the guidelines.

READ | India-China's 'Commander-level Talks' At Moldo Conclude After 5 Hours, Delegations Return

"KT Rama Rao constructed road to his farmhouse by blocking the water pipe which goes to Gandipet lake. As a Municipal Corporation Minister, it is his duty to run the GO-111 but he is the one who overruled the guidelines and constructed farmhouse. KT Rama Rao should resign for his position. The officials took action on poor and middle-class people, why are not they taking any action on KT Rama Rao?" Reddy said.

"Congress party does not have any objection if they remove the GO-111. Without answering our questions they arrested us by saying that we had put drone cameras near Minister's residence illegally. KT Rama Rao is using the GO-111 according to his whims and fancies. The green tribunal ordered for investigation and in that there are seven persons under the KT Rama Rao department to be investigated. KT Rama Rao should resign and cooperate for the investigation else KCR should terminate KTR from the position make the investigation legally," he added.

READ | Twitter Claims 'spam Filter' Reason For Temporary Block On Amul After China-topical Ad

What is GO-111?

The GO-111 is a government order that was issued in 1996 that followed precautionary principles in order to protect the reservoirs for drinking water requirements of Hyderabad. The order prohibits the construction of industries, hotels and residential complexes in a 10 km radius surrounding the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar to protect the catchment areas. According to reports, environmentalists believe that allowing construction and operation of industries or settlements within the 10 km radius of the water bodies could pollute the water.

Revanth Reddy directly hit out at the TRS minister pointing some hard questions towards KT Rama Rao, "There is a land on KT Rama Rao's wife's name Shailima and I will prove that. Why didn't he mention it in his election affidavit? There is a land of 8 acres on KT Rama Rao's wife's name which is 7 kms away from his farmhouse. I will prove this and am questioning KT Rama Rao openly," he said.

READ | 'Centre To Introduce Electric-based Two-wheeler Taxis Across The Country:' Nitin Gadkari

READ | Mumbai's COVID-19 Battle: Factors That The City Is Grappling With To Overcome The Pandemic

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy was also a part of the same press conference, he too targeted the TRS party and said, "For few months we are noticing that minister KT Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is constructing his farmhouse illegally by violating GO-111. Our party MP Revanth Reddy complained about the same to National Green Tribunal and they ordered for investigation on KT Rama Rao."

"Revanth Reddy was troubled for complaining against KT Rama Rao. Also, the investigation was not done appropriately as the officials were from his side. So, it is not possible to conduct an enquire on him with his officials in the enquiry process, which is why KT Rama Rao should resign from his post. The investigation will be done legally only when he resigns," he added.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee and sought a report within two months while hearing a petition filed by Congress MP Revanth Reddy.

(With ANI inputs)