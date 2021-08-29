Telangana Congress Alleges KCR 'did Not Utilise' Funds For Dalits, Calls Him 'worst CM'

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravankumar on Saturday, 28 August, wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, seeking employment for Dalits and Tribals in the state. This comes two days after the State government released another Rs 500 crores for the Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented as a pilot project in the Huzurabad constituency. Sravankumar alleged that KCR was using "cheap tactics" during elections for political benefits, and called him the "worst CM", alleging that "he did not utilise the funds provided by the government for the Dalits".

Sravankumar told ANI, "CM K Chandrashekar Rao has cheated Dalits and Tribals, as in the year 2014 he said that the first chief minister would be a Dalit but he himself has become the CM of Telangana and claims that he sacrificed his blood for the scheme Dalit Bandhu. But our party doesn't demand his blood or sacrifices, as we just want employment and empowerment of Dalits."

Tribals and Dalits are looking for the best education, employment, health opportunities but KCR "destroyed all the schemes" meant for them, he said, adding that 2 lakh vacant jobs are not filled till now in Telangana.

Sravankumar further stated, "KCR is using cheap tactics just for elections and is the worst CM as he didn't use the funds for Dalits which have been provided by the government."

Congress slams Telangana CM

On 18 August, Congress had slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the treatment of Dalits in the state. The party said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was toying around with the schemes and demanded the issue of bonds to Dalits promising to disburse 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme funds within a specific time frame. The opposition also alleged that only Rs 7 crore was disbursed of the allocated Rs 2,400 crore by the government.

Telangana Dalitha Bandhu scheme

Ahead of the Huzurabad by-polls, Telangana Chief Minister KCR had announced a scheme 'Telangana Dalitha Bandhu' scheme for Dalit empowerment and under the pilot project. This scheme will be first implemented in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

The Huzurabad Constituency was selected to implement the pilot project on which an additional Rs 1500 to 2000 crore would be spent in the constituency to extend Rs 10 lakh cash given under the Telangana Dalita Scheme to 20,929 beneficiaries.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI)