Telangana Congress Chief Confirms Rahul Gandhi's Visit In May; Farmers' Issue In Focus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana on May 6 and 7 to address a public meeting focusing on farmers’ issues. During his two days visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a 'Kisan Sangarsh Sabha' in Warangal and give assurance to farmers.

Providing details of Rahul Gandhi's visit, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Revanth Reddy told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is going to come to Telangana's Warangal district on May 6 and 7. The main issue is of the farmers. Farmers are in distress in the state. The state government is not buying the farmers' crops, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to waive off farmers' loans but hasn't done anything and that is why Congress is going to hold a 'Kisan Sangarsh Sabha' in Warangal."

He demanded the state government provide Rs 10 lakhs to kin of the farmers who committed suicide.

Revanth Reddy further alleged that both BJP and TRS are running a conspiracy that is supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and K Chandrashekhar Rao. He mentioned that Congress will continue to fight against these parties. "We fought in Parliament. Modi didn't listen to us and we also fought in assembly and KCR didn't listen to us. So we fought in Sansad and now we are planning to fight on the roads", Reddy said.

The Congress MP stated that the state government and central government are responsible to procure paddy. He alleged that farmers are pushed to misery amid Modi and KCR's political blame game. He further mentioned that KCR has taken the decision to purchase paddy since the date of Rahul Gandhi's arrival to the state was fixed.

"The farmers who sold their crop at less price than MSP to Miller's should be given compensation," Revanth Reddy stated.

Earlier on Monday, the TRS chief staged a protest in Delhi against the BJP-led Central government over the paddy procurement policy.

Rahul Gandhi likely to travel abroad this month

Amid the Congress party's fallout in the recently-concluded assembly polls in five states, Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel abroad this month, informed sources. His visit abroad comes a few months ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place later this year.

"Rahul Gandhi likely to travel abroad in this month. He was scheduled to go there recently but the visit has been postponed now, final schedule to be made again," sources said.

It is to be noted that this is Rahul Gandhi's second visit abroad in the past five months. In December 2021, he had flown abroad on a "personal visit" for almost a month.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI/PTI)