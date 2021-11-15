Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Paddy Procurement Row

Revanth Reddy, the Chief of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), blasted the Centre and the state administration for "being irresponsible in purchasing paddy". Reddy asked state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao why the government isn't investing money in paddy. "Both are one," he said of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

"A special budget to be introduced so that every grain be bought," the Congress leader urged. He also stated that a protest should take place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

TPCC Congress Chief Revanth Reddy slams Centre, state over paddy issue

On Friday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party (TRS) staged rallied across the state in response to the Centre's refusal to purchase grain from the state. KT Rama Rao, the TRS Working President and Minister, has promised that the state government will force the Centre to acquire paddy harvested in the southern state. Rao also claimed that the central government "confuses the farmers" by telling them not to plant paddy. TRS would always be with the farmers, according to the Telangana minister.

Agitation in Telangana over paddy issue

Rao furthered his criticism of the Centre by saying that if the state government buys paddy, it will be sent to the FCI. He stated that the paddy is the responsibility of the Centre. If the Centre refuses to buy paddy from the state, Rao has warned to go to the national capital. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already stated that his party would hold dharnas in all Assembly constituencies, with farmers asking that the Central government purchase all of Telangana's Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy. On the other hand, the BJP has requested that the Telangana Chief Minister release a letter from the Central Government in which it states that it will purchase crops from the state.

Last week, Revanth Reddy criticised the government of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allowing wine shops to open. According to the TPCC chief, the government is not focused on creating jobs and has instead issued a notification for the establishment of wine shops. Reddy further claimed that the KCR administration was to blame for the deaths of farmers in the state. According to the National Crime Rate Statistics, 7,409 farmers were killed in Telangana. He said that, according to unofficial estimates, 40,000 farmers had died.

Congress leader Dasoju Sravan also previously said, "BJP during the 2014 elections led by Narendra Modi has made eloquent promises including that if they come to power every year two crores of jobs will be provided which means by now 16 crores of jobs would have been created."

