Telangana Congress Chief slams TRS government For shortening Assembly Budget Session

Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief of the Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP), has slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for shortening the state Legislature's Budget session to just six days. Vikramarka added that the Assembly session should have lasted 30 days. He also said that the Opposition parties were not given enough time to speak and discuss the Budget during the Assembly's six-day session.

Telangana Congress Chief Vikramarka condemns TRS for curtailing budget session

The Congress leader said, "The budget session of 2021-2022, where the TRS-led Telangana government has released a budget of around Rs 2,30,825.96 crores has been just limited to six days of discussions. This move by the state government is highly condemnable. The session should have run for 30 days but they have just limited it to six days." READ | Telangana adds 518 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Bhatti claims, 'Oppn was not given a chance to make points in assembly'

Bhatti claimed that under the guise of growth, the TRS government had already taken out numerous loans from various sources. He went on to say that in the time allotted to the opposition parties, "we have done our utmost to present the state's current problems." Despite the best efforts, the government has not taken into account the issues that were raised.

The Telangana Congress leader accused the K Chandrashekhar Rao government of taking the state into a debt trap. "It seems like the assembly sessions were conducted only for the namesake and not to discuss regarding the presented budget and to come to solutions on various problems that the state is currently facing. Even this year, the TRS government is going to take Rs 45,000 crore to 50,000 crores as debt. This would only make the state enter into a debt trap by 2023-2024, this state would be in a debt of Rs 5.5 crores to Rs.6 crores. This would become a burden on the people of the state," said Vikramarka.

