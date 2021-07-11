Telangana Congress Chief Speaks To Republic; Asserts 'people Are Now Ready To Take On KCR'

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. While stating that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is not doing enough for the people of the state, Revanth Reddy said that the welfare is not enough for the public. The Telangana Congress Chief said, "We have always fought for self-respect, self role and social justice."

The Telangana Chief said, "In the last 7 years, CM K Chandrashekar Rao has not delivered the aspirations of the state people. So, now the people of Telangana are ready to fight against the KCR-led state government."

When asked about Congress' stand on the latest water dispute situation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the party chief said that whatever is the right of the state, its people will fight for it. "We are not ready to lose even a single drop of water that belongs to us," he added.

Speaking about the new political party of Telanagana formed by Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila, Revanth Reddy said, "I don't see her party in the state politics. My perception is that her party is nothing but an NGO organisation. She is trying to do some welfare for the affected people, so if it laters turn into a political party then only I will comment on it."

The Telangana Congress chief further said that as of now, there is no chance for the same. Her elder brother and her party is not supporting her and her party, so how can people of Telangana people support. First, she needs to get support of her brother then only people of Telangana can support her, he added.

Andhra CM Jagan's sister YS Sharmila takes the political plunge

Taking the political plunge, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila in April had announced that she will launch her own Telangana-based party on 8 July. Lashing out at CM K Chandrashekhara Rao, Sharmila vowed to get 'Rajanna Rajyam' - her father's rule in erstwhile undivided Andra Pradesh. While her mother Vijayamma had joined her onstage, her brother - Jagan has already distanced himself from Sharmila's party claiming he was against expanding the party in Telangana. Jagan also shares a very cordial relationship with TRS chief KCR who had attended his oath ceremony.

