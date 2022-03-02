Telangana Congress Chief Stokes Row With 'Bihari DNA' Barb; JD(U) Slams Parochial Approach

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy came under fire for his disparaging reference to the people of Bihar while criticising CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, JD(U) national general secretary and Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha condemned Reddy's "parochial" statement on the officers of Bihari origin being appointed on top posts in Telangana. Maintaining that this reflected his hatred for Bihar, he cited the examples of Guru Gobind Singh, Chandragupta Maurya and Jayprakash Narayan to highlight the contribution of his state towards nation-building since centuries.

Jha who is serving as the Minister for Water Resources and Information & Public Affairs in the Bihar Cabinet remarked, "Mr. Reddy forgets that the same Bihari DNA has produced legends like Budha, Guru Gobind Singh, Ashoka & Chandragupta Maurya. It's Bihari DNA that gave India its first global knowledge hub, Nalanda Univ. It's Bihari DNA that gave India its first president Dr. Rajendra Prasad. It was Mahatma Gandhi's robust faith in Bihari DNA that he started Satyagraha from this great land. It's Bihari DNA of Aryabhata, Vashishtha Narayan Singh that has contributed significantly to the field of science."

I condemn the biased & parochial statement by @INCTelangana president @revanth_anumula about deployment of officers of Bihar origin on top posts of Telangana.



It reflects his hatred & apathy for a region which has enormously contributed to bureaucracy & nation-building. 1/4 — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) March 1, 2022

Revanth Reddy stokes row

A day earlier, Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR has a "Bihari DNA" in him citing that he is running Telangana with the help of Bihari officers like Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and acting DGP Anjani Kumar. To buttress his point, he claimed that the ancestors of the TRS supremo had migrated to the state from Bihar. His remarks came in response to reports that TRS is planning to rope in I-PAC founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor for the 2023 Assembly polls. During his recent visit to Telangana, Kishor visited the state government's flagship Kaleswaram project besides calling on KCR.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, whose party is having strained relations with Congress at present, demanded an apology from Reddy. BJP also took umbrage at Reddy's remark with its OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand panning the Sonia Gandhi-led party's "divisive agenda". He also recalled that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had made derogatory remarks about the people hailing from Bihar in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With PTI inputs)