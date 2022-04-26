Telangana Congress Circumspect About Prashant Kishor's Entry; Rules Out Tie-up With TRS

The prospective inclusion of poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Congress has caused unease in the party's Telangana unit as TRS has signed a pact with the Indian Political Action Committee. Co-founded by Kishor, IPAC has run successful campaigns for BJP, AAP, Mahagatbandhan, Congress, YSCRP, DMK, and TMC in the past. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Monday, Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Gaud made it clear that IPAC and Kishor can't be viewed in isolation.

He contended that Congress' chances in the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls will be adversely impacted if Kishor is inducted into the party at a juncture when IPAC is associated with TRS. On this occasion, he also ruled out an alliance between Congress and TRS. It is worth noting that 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs in Telangana have joined TRS in the last 4 years thus deepening the fissures between the two parties. At present, Congress has 6 MLAs in the 120-member Telangana Assembly.

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Gaud remarked, "KTR and KCR are trying to create confusion especially among the Congress cadres. They are creating a rumour that TRS and Congress are going to have an alliance. This is totally wrong. Rahul Gandhi in our last meeting has categorically told us that there won't be an alliance with TRS or AIMIM. We are going to fight in Telangana on our own. And the Congress cadres are well prepared to take on TRS after the misrule of 8 years in Telangana. The Congress party is going to straightaway come back to power."

"As far as Prashant Kishor is concerned, if he is willing to join the Congress party, we will welcome him. But we can't see Prashant Kishor and his company IPAC separate. They are one. So, IPAC supporting TRS and Prashant Kishor supporting Congress will definitely create confusion among cadres. That will only damage the prospect of the Congress party in the coming elections. That is our worry. Ultimately, the high command decision is final," he added.

Congress mulling Prashant Kishor's entry

In the last few days, a series of meetings have taken place at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in the presence of Prashant Kishor. Speaking to the media on April 16, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal had revealed that the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder gave a detailed presentation to Gandhi on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After an 8-member committee constituted to study Kishor's proposal submitted its report to the Congress chief, she decided to form an Empowered Action Group-2024.

However, Kishor is yet to formally announce his association with the Sonia Gandhi-led party. Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KTR told Republic TV that there is no conflict of interest between the TRS-IPAC deal and the poll strategist joining another party. Dismissing Congress as a "redundant party", he contended that the poll agency would help complement TRS' agenda and reach.