Telangana Congress Claims TRS Will Arrest JP Nadda To Portray BJP As Principal Opposition

The Telangana Congress on Tuesday reacted to the 14-day remand of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar claiming that the saffron party was doing 'drama' to showcase themselves as the primary opposition in the state. Taking to Twitter, TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy alleged that the first part of the drama was Kumar's arrest which would soon be followed by 'part 2' with BJP chief JP Nadda being taken into custody.

Notably, JP Nadda was expected to take part in a proposed 'peace' rally by the Telangana BJP against the arrest of state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today. However, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday denied permission for the rally. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand informed PTI that permission was denied keeping in mind the COVID-related restrictions on public meetings and rallies. “Since GO MS 1 is in force, permission for any rallies cannot be given,” Anand said.

DRAMA Starts!!

Part-1: Bandi Sanjay Arrest.

Part-2: JP Nadda ji to be taken into CUSTODY today.

All this to show BJP as the primary opposition in Telangana?



Now that I made this Public, lets watch the drama unfold..@INCIndia @RahulGandhi — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 4, 2022

Bandi Sanjay Kumar sent to 14-day custody

TPCC Chief's remarks come in the backdrop of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar being sent to 14 days of police remand on Monday. His arrest came hours after he wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, alleging that the police were using undue force and resorting to methods such as illegal enforcement against his party workers. In the letter, Kumar urged Birla to take action against Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, ACP Srinivasa Rao, ACP Prakash, and Inspector Lakshmi Babu, alleging that they had forcibly removed him from office and 'breached his rights and privileges as Member of Parliament.'

Detailing the incident, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Karimnagar police officers did not inform him regarding the grounds of his arrest and two false non-bailable cases were foisted against him in a direct infringement of his rights. He urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to take necessary action against the officials concerned in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday continued its protest against the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in Telangana to release vacant job notifications. The Biswal Committee appointed by KCR found that one lakh 92 thousand jobs are vacant in Telangana, the saffron party has alleged.