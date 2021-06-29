Telangana Congress Infighting Explodes After Revanth Reddy's Appointment As TPCC Chief

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023, infighting has started brewing between the Congress party in the state. In a major decision, the AICC had appointed Congress leader A Revanth Reddy as the as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress chief, replacing N Uttam Reddy who decided to step down after 2018 poll debacle. However, according to reports, the Congress party members are miffed with the decision of the AICC to appoint Revanth Reddy as the TPCC President.

Telangana Congress infighting

The grand old party members have reportedly expressed anger at the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the TPCC Chief. Reports further stated that senior leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have asked other members not to meet him. The Congress party is working on measures to bring to party members back into the fray, the reports added. Senior Congress leaders have opposed the appointment of Reddy, who had joined the Congress after leaving TDP.

It is also being reported that the senior party leaders in the state held talks with dissenting leaders to solve the crisis. Speaking to Republic TV, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the onus to solve the crisis lies on the newly appointed TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy. He added that it is Reddy's duty to resolve the issues.

"Revanth Reddy and his followers should resolve the issues. We are trying to do it," he said

Revanth Reddy appointed new Telangana PCC Chief

Earlier on June 26, Congress President Sonia Gandhi appointed party MP A Revanth Reddy as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress chief, replacing N Uttam Reddy. The party chief also appointed five working presidents of the Telangana Congress, including former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin, and 10 senior vice presidents. He was earlier the working president of the outgoing PCC led by Uttam Reddy.

It said chairmen/convenors of Campaign Committee, Election Management Committee and AICC Programme Implementation Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee have also been appointed. The five working presidents of Telangana PCC are Mohd Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud. The 10 senior vice presidents of the new PCC are Chandrashekhar Sambani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, Kumar Rao T and Javeed Ameer.

