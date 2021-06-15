Telangana Congress Leader Alleges 'loyalists-outsiders' Divide; Seeks Sonia's Intervention

After Punjab and Rajasthan, infighting has also come to the fore in the Congress' Telangana unit over the election of the state president and Legislative Party chief. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, ex-Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao weighed in on his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi urging her to send AICC observers to the state. To buttress his point, he cited that the same course of action was adopted in Karnataka, Punjab and Kerala.

Taking a tough stance against turncoats, he urged Gandhi to appoint a loyalist as the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). Recalling that 12 MLAs who had switched over from TDP before the 2018 Assembly polls joined the ruling TRS, Rao cast aspersions on leaders from other parties. At present, Congress has 6 MLAs in the 120-member Telangana Assembly. The post of the TPCC president has been vacant since N Uttam Kumar Reddy stepped down following the party's poor performance in by-elections.

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao remarked, "In Karnataka for the selection of the PCC chief, they have sent some observers. So, the same thing should be adopted in Telangana also. There is a situation in Punjab so she has sent an observer. In my point of view, here also you can send (an observer) a lot of leaders and loyalists are there."

"You make a loyal Congress member who has been working for several years as the president of the PCC. Because everybody is coming from another party. Nowadays, nobody can understand who will run away from the party. This is the real situation," he added.

'Hasty decision may cause severe damage'

In the letter addressed to the Rae Bareli MP on June 12, V Hanumantha Rao revealed that there is a difference of opinion between loyalists and leaders who have come from other parties. Lamenting that the Congress high command is only depending on the report of TPCC in-charge Manickam Tagore, he opined that it will be beneficial if AICC observers elicit the opinions from both junior and senior leaders. According to him, taking major policy decisions relying on the TPCC in-charge may cause severe damage to the party. He wrote, "Madam ji, I am making this sincere suggestion in the larger interests of Congress party in Telangana and to further strengthen to effectively face 2024 general elections".