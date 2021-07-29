Telangana: Congress Leader Gives 5 Litres Of Petrol To Friend From TRS As Wedding Present

IA Congress leader Mohasin gave his friend Saiyyad Rayad five litres of petrol as a wedding present. Rayad, a member of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, married on Tuesday in Kohir in Telangana's Sangareddy district. Several people attended the 'wallema' (reception) on Tuesday and blessed the newlywed couple.

Cong leader gives 5 L of petrol as wedding present to friend

5 litres Petrol wedding gift to a newly married guy by his friends. #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/l3liAdDVqu — Siddhu Manchikanti (@SiDManchikanti) July 28, 2021

Petrol, diesel price in Telangana

On Wednesday, the price of petrol in Adilabad, Telangana, was Rs 107.79 per litre. The price per litre in the state capital of Hyderabad was Rs 105.83, while in Sangareddy it was Rs 106 per litre. The current rate of Value Added Tax on petrol in Telangana is 33.26%. Petrol costs have soared across the country in recent weeks, making life difficult for ordinary people.

T Jayaprakash Reddy, a Sangareddy MLA and Telangana Congress working president, organised a cycling rally from Madhapur in Hitec City to Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally in Hyderabad in early July to protest rising petrol, diesel, and LPG costs, according to reports.

Petrol price in India

For the 12th day in a row, petrol and diesel prices across the country remained constant on Thursday. This follows the most recent price hike on July 17, which saw fuel prices reach an all-time high. Despite the stagnation, fuel prices in major metro centres remain at record highs. Over a week ago, petrol prices were boosted by 26 to 34 paise, while diesel prices were lifted by 15 to 37 paise across the metros.

The substantial taxation imposed by the state and central governments is largely responsible for the final retail price of fuel. Central government fuel excise duty, state-level taxes, and Value-Added Tax (VAT), which accounts for the majority of it, are among these taxes. There are other charges levied by state-owned oil corporations, which add a significant amount to the price that citizens have to pay. Factors such as worldwide crude oil prices and the Dollar-to-Rupee conversion rate play a part in determining the base price for fuel in the city on the international level.

Picture Credit: @SiDManchikanti/Twitter