Telangana Congress Leader MA Khan Resigns; Says Rahul Gandhi 'doesn't Know How To Behave'

As a flurry of resignations hit Congress, another party leader MA Khan quit the grand old party in Telangana on Saturday. Former Rajya Sabha MP, Khan resigned from the Congress just a day after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit came as a huge blow to the party.

In his letter to the senior Congress Leadership, Khan said the party had completely failed to persuade the public that it could reclaim its former grandeur and lead the country forward. The former MLA also said the party had witnessed a downhill journey since Rahul Gandhi took over the post of vice president of the party committee.

“He has a different thought process of his own, which doesn't match with any member, from block level to booth level,” Khan told ANI, similar to the remarks made by Ghulam Nabi Azad in his resignation letter.

"The Congress has reached a point that even veteran members... who strengthened the party for decades, are now leaving. He (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't know how to behave with senior members. Given the situation, I had no choice but to decide to stop participating in the Party's operations," said Khan.

He said the voice raised by senior G23 leaders for the welfare and well-being of the party was seen as dissident by the leadership. "Things would have been different if those leaders had been trusted and their suffering and agony for the party's restoration understood," Khan opined.

Congress crumbles ahead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Apart from MA Khan, several high-profile leaders have quit Congress this year making it difficult for the party to find its feet in the upcoming elections.

Earlier on Friday in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions of the party including its primary membership.

At a time when Congress is gearing up for its 'Bharat Jodo yatra', a 148-day march starting from Kanyakumari on September 7 to Kashmir, led by Rahul Gandhi, the party is struggling to keep its own leaders' tact.

(With inputs from agency)