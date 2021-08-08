Telangana Congress Leader MS Reddy Demands Delimitation In Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy lashed out at the central government for ignoring the delimitation process in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

His comments came after Union Minister Nityanand Rai announced that the delimitation of seats in the Telugu-speaking states would not be done before the 2028 elections. Reddy said that the delimitation exercise for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is being ignored while the central government is happily proceeding with the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader MS Reddy said, "August 5 marked the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) in Kashmir, and all the acts enacted under these articles. Further, on the same day, back in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir were bifurcated into two Union Territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh".

He stated that the central government's decision on the delimitation of Telugu states is unfair and accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of not following the 'One Nation and One Constitution' principle. "Currently, the delimitation exercise for newly formed states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is being ignored while the Centre is happily going ahead with the process of delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Delimitation only after 2026 census

Delimitation, the process of marking the boundaries of parliamentary or assembly constituencies is carried out every few years. The process ensures that each constituency has an equal number of voters. However, neither the central nor the state governments can carry out the process on their own. The Delimitation Commission owns the right to carry out the process.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had asked the central government to carry out delimitation. However, the Center denied the request and said that the delimitation process of each state will happen only after the first Census is published after 2026.

Congress's not satisfied with government's reply

Not at all satisfied with the reply received from the central government, the Telangana state leadership of the Congress has expressed discontentment with the government's decision.

Congress leader Reddy urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to amend the Constitution to include the delimitation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh along with the ongoing delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir. It should be mentioned that the central government had said on August 3 that no delimitation process will happen alongside Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI Inputs, IMAGE: PTI/FACEBOOK@OFFICEOFMSR)