Telangana Congress Lodge Plaint Against KCR In His Constituency Over Constitution Remarks

Telangana Congress continued its attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his remarks on the Constitution. The party has now increased pressure on the CM by lodging complaints against him across the state. Terming Chandrashekar Rao’s demand to rewrite the Constitution as a matter of concern, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy has now filed a complaint against the CM at his own constituency.

Earlier, Telangana Congress had stated the CM’s demand as 'unacceptable'. Following this, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy has now lodged a complaint seeking registration of a treason case against the CM at Gajwel, the constituency represented by KCR. Reddy, in his complaint lodged at Gajwel police station, said that the controversial remarks were to be brought to justice under a criminal case.

Congress lodges cases against KCR across Telangana

Reddy explained that India had a parliamentary democracy and an elected Chief Minister couldn’t insult the Constitution of India. He said that there was nothing wrong in speaking about the budget and its provisions and added that the CM had the right to criticise the contents of the budget. However, he alleged that KCR insulted the Constitution in the process. He said that the state CM must be held responsible for the problematic comments. Apart from the TPCC President, several other Congress leaders have now lodged formal complaints at several police stations across Telangana against CM for his remarks. Several BJP leaders also came forward to slam the Telangana CM for his comments.

Telangana CM KCR calls for new Constitution

Earlier on February 1, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said there is a need to rewrite the Indian Constitution as the current one does not fulfill the expectations of the people even after 75 years of Independence. Calling for a nationwide debate, he demanded redrafting the Indian Constitution.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president Chandrashekar Rao said, “India requires a new Constitution. India requires to rewrite the Constitution of India. Do you see anything wrong with that? Let it be debated and discussed. Because 75 valuable years have gone by. People’s expectations have not been met. Why? So, we need to make some new provisions to the Constitution of India.”