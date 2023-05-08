Telangana Congress Promises E-bike To Girl Students If Comes To Power In Polls To Be Held End Of The Year

Telangana Congress on Monday promised to provide electric scooters to every girl student of 18 years of age and above, as part of its 'Hyderabad Youth Declaration', a charter of commitments that the party would fulfil if it comes to power in the State Assembly elections that are to be held by the end of the year.

In what could be termed as a 'mini manifesto' before the Assembly polls expected to be held by December, the party released the declaration in the presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The party also said that the young men and women who laid down their lives during the first and final phases of the movement for Telangana as a separate state would be recognised as martyrs, and one of their family members would be given a government job besides Rs 25,000 monthly pension to the martyr’s mother or father or wife.

As many as two lakh government jobs would be filled in the first year of formation of the Congress Government, the party declared, even as it promised that unemployed youth would be given a Rs 4,000 payment per month until they get a job.

A Youth Commission would be set up and Rs 10 lakh interest-free loan would be provided to increase livelihood opportunities, the Congress said.

The party also promised that after forming the government, it would reimburse all fees to students and also backlog if any would be cleared. Quality education would be provided to the children of Police and Road Transport Corporation (RTC) personnel by setting up two universities for them in Hyderabad and Warangal.

Last year, the party had released the 'Warangal Declaration', announcing various doles to farmers as well.

The Congress has suffered setbacks in Telangana despite the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh acceding to the statehood demand in 2014.

In addition to losing the Legislative Assembly elections in 2014 and 2018, the Congress also fared badly in the Assembly bypolls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election hels in the past few years.

Apart from this, the party has yielded ground to the BJP which has won two Assembly bypolls and the GHMC election impressively.

Aiming to resurrect its prospects in the state, the Congress has been reaching out to people in various ways.

While state party chief Revanth Reddy held a 'padayatra' after the conclusion of national leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka too has been on a 'padayatra' for the past 50 days.