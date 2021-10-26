On Monday, the Youth Congress organised a protest on Telangana's Necklace Road against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for decorating an Indira Gandhi statue as part of the TRS's plenary session to commemorate the party's 20th anniversary on October 25. The Youth Congress leaders lowered the Congress flags and pulled the pink pennant bunting strings from Indira Gandhi's statue. Pink banners, posters, flexes and large cutouts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other party members adorned the state.

Telangana Youth Congress protests against govt for bedecking Indira Gandhi statue

In an interview with ANI, Youth Congress head Shiv Sena Reddy stated that TRS members putting TRS flags and banners around the Indira Gandhi statue is a "insult" to her. He went on to say that they had been charged with removing TRS's flags.

Our Youth Congress workers are removing banners and flags of TRS that were put illegally near Indira Gandhi statue in Hyderabad.

🔥🔥🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/xFar8HxP3E — Spirit of Congress✋ (@SpiritOfCongres) October 25, 2021

Goa Youth Congress seeks removal of Amit Shah's posters from electrical poles

The Goa Youth Congress has written to the Chief Electrical Engineer of Goa, seeking that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's banners and posters be removed from electrical poles. Varad Mardolkar, President of the GPYC, conducted a press conference outside the Vidyut Bhavan in Panaji last week, requesting action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Government officials have failed to answer whether BJP had sought permission to display banner. Hence it is clear that these officers are working at the behest of BJP leaders. CEE was mum over this issue when we asked him certain questions," Mardolkar said in a statement.

On the occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Goa, he said that the Bhartiya Janata Party had used its power by placing banners and posters of him on electricity poles from Airport-Dabolim to Curti Ponda and Dharbandora, as well as on the way to Panaji from Ponda and Vasco. According to Mardolkar, using power poles to affix or hang posters and banners is prohibited.

"I request the power department to direct engineers and other staff to remove all hoardings, posters and other banners placed on electrical poles immediately," he demanded.

"Using government property for political gains is not correct. Government officials should not come under the pressure of BJP and should act against them," he said.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)