Telangana Congress Receives Flak From BJP, TRS Amid Infighting Ahead Of Huzurabad Bypoll

The Telangana Congress is witnessing a crisis ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023 and the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll. The infighting sparked off after the appointment of Congress leader A Revanth Reddy as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress (TPCC) chief who replaced N Uttam Reddy who decided to step down after the 2018 poll debacle. However, Congress members in TPCC are miffed with the party's decision. The bypoll is set to be contested among all three parties - the incumbent TRS, the BJP and the Congress. According to reports, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will likely conduct the bypoll before September 10.

TRS, BJP slam Revanth Reddy ahead of Huzurabad bypoll

Speaking to the media, TRS spokesperson Krishank Manne hit out at Revanth Reddy and said that he just makes 'noise'. Manne added that people want better governance instead of noise. The TRS leader has claimed that Reddy will not create any impact and instead come up with baseless statements.

"In Huzurabad, Revanth Reddy just makes more noise, but people don't take noise seriously. People want a good administrator and someone who speaks sense. Claps and whistles are more in cinemas and theatres and not in serious politics. Revanth Reddy wouldn't show any kind of impact. All we could see is that he will come up with some baseless statements," said Krishank Manne

The TRS and the BJP have however expressed confidence about winning the Huzurabad bypoll. BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao took a dig at the new TPCC Chief and said that it is impossible for him to win the election. Rao has said that Revanth Reddy can not hold the party together or call leaders together to fight the polls. The BJP leader added that Congress has failed to win repeatedly in Huzurabad. He further added that Congress does not have a contestant for the poll. The BJP leader has exuded confidence that his party will win the bypoll.

"It is next to impossible for Revant Reddy to win the Huzurabad by-election because he cannot get his leaders to come to one side to fight. He can neither galvanise public opinion. Since last seven to eight election, the Congress have not won a single election in Huzurabad. Even this time, that is going to repeat because they don't even have a contestant at this point of time," said Rao "The BJP is already ahead and we are already campaigning. We will win this seat and certainly teach a lesson to both - the Congress party and the incumbent TRS," added Rao

Congress exudes confidence over Huzurabad by-election

However, Congress has said that it is confident about winning the Huzurabad bypoll under the leadership of Revanth Reddy. Telangana Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao has asserted that the Reddy is a 'famous personality' and a 'strong going' person. In addition, she has asserted that the Congress vote bank in Huzurabad is strong.

"There were some changes and so I think that the cadre will comeback to work with him. I think we will win with a good majority in Huzurabad," said Sunitha Rao

Revanth Reddy appointed new TPCC Chief

Earlier on June 26, Congress President Sonia Gandhi appointed party MP A Revanth Reddy as the new (TPCC) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief, replacing N Uttam Reddy. The party chief also appointed five working presidents of the Telangana Congress, including former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin, and 10 senior vice presidents. He was earlier the working president of the outgoing PCC led by Uttam Reddy.

It said chairmen/convenors of Campaign Committee, Election Management Committee and AICC Programme Implementation Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee have also been appointed. The five working presidents of Telangana PCC are Mohd Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud. The 10 senior vice presidents of the new PCC are Chandrashekhar Sambani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, Kumar Rao T and Javeed Ameer.