Telangana Congress releases tribals declaration, promises 18% quota for SCs, 12% for STs

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (August 26) released the party’s Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Declaration during the Chevella Praja Garjana public meeting in Telangana’s Hyderabad.

“We will implement the 12 points of SC/ST Declaration as soon as our government is formed in Telangana. We will do this and show. We have taken 5 promises in Karnataka and we are implementing them. Whatever the Congress says, it does,” stated Kharge.

Congress’ SC/ST declaration

1. Total Social Justice solutions -18% SC reservation

The State’s quota in educational institutions and government jobs for Scheduled Castes (SC) was increased from 15 per cent to 17 per cent earlier, the grand old party now plans to increase it by 1% ahead of the state polls.

2. Rs. 12 lakh for family under Dr. Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam

Implement Ambedkar Abhaya Hasthamn, a scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 12 lakhs per family to SCs and STS within five years starting from 2023-24, by providing requisite budget allocation in every year's Budget. The financial assistance is intended to enhance the incomes of SCS and STS.

3. Provide 18% reservation for SCs and 12% reservation for STS

This reservation in Government procurement and public work contracts. Provide reservations for SC. STS in private educational institutions and jobs in private companies availing incentives from the government.

4. Indiramma Pucca House scheme house site and Rs. 6 lakhs

Provide a house site and Rs 6 lakhs for construction of houses, under Indiramma Pucca houses scheme to every houseless SC and ST family, Saturation approach will be followed to cover all the eligible families within five years.

5. Usurped land by BRS to be restored back

All the lands assigned to SCs and STS, but usurped by BRS govt will be restored back to the original assignees, with all the rights. And when lands are acquired for public purpose under Land Acquisition Act 2013, the assigned lands will be treated on par with patta lands for payment of compensation.

6. Forest Rights Act to be implemented

Forest Rights Act, which was passed by the INC Government under the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, will be strictly implemented to provide pattas for podu lands to all the eligible beneficiaries

7. Introduce Sammakka Sarakka Girijana Graminabhivrudhi Pathakam (SGGP)

The Congress further promises to provide an annual grant of Rs. 25 Lakh to each Tanda and Gudem Gram Panchayats under SGGP.

8. Establishing 3 new SC Corp and providing grants

Establish 3 new SC Corporations and provide grants of Rs. 750 crores to each corporation every year. The three corporations are (1) Madiga Corporation, (2) Mala Corporation, (3) Other SC sub-castes corporation

9. Establish 3 new Tribal Corp and providing grants

Establish 3 new Tribal Corporations and provide grants of Rs 500 crores to each corporation every year. The three Corporations are (1) Tukaram Adivasi Corporation for the welfare of Koya, Gond Pradhan and Andh communities of Telangana. (2) Sant Sevalal Lambada Corporation for the welfare of Lambadas (3) Yerukula Corporation for the welfare of Yerukulas and other plain area tribes.

10. Establishing 5 new plain area ITDAs

Establish 5 new plain area ITDAs in Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar for overall development of Tribal communities Establish super speciality hospitals at all ITDA headquarters

11. Implement Vidya Jyothulu Pathakam,

Implementation of Vidya Jyothula Pathakam to provide financial assistance for SC, ST students of Rs. 10,000 upon passing 10th class, Rs 15,000 upon passing Intermediate and Rs. 25,000 upon graduation and Rs. 1 Lakh upon post graduation. Provide Rs. 5 Lakh for the SC and ST youth completing MPhil and PhD.

12. Establish residential schools for SCS and STS in every Mandal

Establish residential schools for SCS and STS in every Mandal and reintroduce the fees reimbursement scheme. Provide hostel facility to all SC and ST students pursuing graduation and post-graduation Provide financial assistance to every SC and ST student who secures admission in universities abroad.

I.N.D.I.A alliance ready to remove BJP from centre but KCR in dilemma

आज हम लोग एकजुट होकर केंद्र से BJP सरकार को हटाने को तैयार हैं।



लेकिन KCR एक भी मीटिंग में नहीं आए और उन्होंने BJP से अंदर ही अंदर सांठ-गांठ कर ली।



हम लोग लगातार मीटिंग कर रहे हैं और हमारा मकसद BJP की सरकार और उनके सपोर्टर KCR को हटाना है।



: तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री…

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the rally hit out at the BJP led central government and said, "We 26 parties are ready to remove PM Modi led-BJP govt at Centre”

Kharge further mentioned KCR's stand in the I.N.D.I.A alliance. “KCR never attended any meetings and never said that to remove BJP (at Centre) we will come together...Here they (BRS) say that they (BRS) are secular but on the same hand they are discussing things with them(BJP)..."

Taking jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge said, “Nowadays Amit Shah is asking what Congress has done in 53 years? Congress merged 562 princely states with the country after independence. Sardar Patel ji united the country. Ambedkar ji and Congress gave the constitution to the country. IIT, IIM, AIIMS, ISRO, DRDO, HAL, BEL, ONGC, SAIL, all these are the gifts of Pandit Nehru and Congress.”

Speaking on the literacy rate, Kharge said, "PM, HM were all educated during our rule.”

“In 1947 the literacy rate in the country was only 18%, but we took it up to 74%. Modi, Shah, KCR were all educated in that. Today they ask us what Congress has done in 53 years? In these 53 years, Congress worked on child mortality, and worked to educate women,” he said.

Terming the grand old party an ‘ideological party’, Kharge said, “Congress is an ideological party. Indira Gandhi ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji gave their lives for the unity of the country. Today, Rahul Gandhi ji speaks for the public in the Parliament of the country, so he was sacked, but he did not get scared and continued to work for the people.”

“We set up big factories in a country where not even a single needle was made. Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Kanpur – everywhere we built factories and gave them away. This is the gift of Congress. But wherever BJP people go, they speak against Congress,” he added.