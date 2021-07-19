Telangana Congress' Revanth Reddy Slams CM KCR's TRS Govt, Questions Timing Of His Arrest

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who was put under house arrest by the Hyderabad Police on Monday, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and levelled grievous allegations on CM KCR on his reported involvement in a land deal. Pointing out that two same pieces of land (1 acre each) were sold at different rates, Congress' Revanth Reddy alleged that one piece of land was sold at Rs 60 crores, while the other having the same area was sold at Rs 31.2 crores.

The Telangana chief said, "The prime bidder for the land, which was sold at Rs 60 crores is the brother of Manne Shri Nivas Reddy, who is the brother of member of Parliament, while the bidder of another piece of land is a close relative of KCR."

Revanth Reddy demands CBI probe

Questioning the varying price for two properties having the same areas, Telengana Congress' Reddy claimed that he would take up the issue with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Further, Revanth Reddy questioned the timing of his house arrest, linking it to the first day of the Monsoon Session in the Parliament

Revanth Reddy said, "What is wrong? I am an elected representative and I am representing Telangana. I am not crossing any border of Pakistan or Bangladesh. Why is the state government afraid?"

Telangana Congress chief kept under house arrest

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad Police placed Revanth Reddy under house arrest, stating that it was a precautionary measure to maintain law and order as the Telangana Congress chief was planning to visit Kokapeta, where a government land auction is underway. Meanwhile, in the letter addressed to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the Malkajgiri MP has claimed that the KCR-led state government has arrested him to stop him from raising the issue in the House.

In his letter to Speaker Om Birla, Reddy stated that he had decided to raise the issue of selling government land at Kokapeta at throwaway prices to their relatives and TRS members. He added that despite repeated requests to Hyderabad police seeking permission to attend the monsoon Parliament session, he alleged that he was kept under house arrest at the instance of the Chief Minister, chief secretary and DGP. Pointing out that the Speaker's permission is necessary for the arrest of a parliamentarian, he sought Birla's involvement to allow him to attend the ongoing session.

Congress alleges Rs 1,000 cr scam in land auction

According to reports, Reddy on Sunday alleged that the land auction at Kokapeta will allegedly cause a Rs 1,000 loss to the Telangana government. Alleging that the lands were being sold off to sons of industrialists Jupally Rameshwara Rao, he said that Chief Minister KCR has helped these companies with funds worth hundreds of crores.

Hitting out at Telangana CM KCR, Revanth reddy alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders and the family members had brought lands in the auction. Naming five bidders including two companies belonging to Siddipet district collector Venkatarami Reddy, the state Congress chief said that the total lands were sold off at Rs 1000 crores. The state Congress chief had further demanded that the auction should be scrapped.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)