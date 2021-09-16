Telangana Congress Slams Govt For Increase In Alcohol And Drug Consumption

Slamming the state government, Telangana Congress President and MP A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stated that Telangana has become a hub of drug addicts and alcohol consumers. The sale of liquor in the state has also increased as the government has given permission to illegal liquor shops.

Talking to ANI, he said that a lot of illegal liquor shops are operating across the state and the Telangana government has turned people into drunkards and it has now become a hub for addicts. Further, speaking about the recent incidents against women and minors in the state, he condemned the consumption of alcohol. According to Reddy, most of the criminal activities are being done under the influence of alcohol and drugs and it is adding to the crime rate in the state.

Congress on increase in Telangana crime rate

Highlighting the recent incident of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl, Congress leader Reddy stated that an increase in liquor sales followed by pubs and drugs has caused a hike in atrocities against women. Further condemning Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he stated that the Telangana CM has been encouraging liquor sales in the state which has now gone from 10,000 crores to 36,000 crores.

The income of Telangana state from liquor sales has gone up from over 10,000 crores to 36,000 crores.@TelanganaCMO is encouraging liquor sales for income and pubs & drugs for entertainment.This has lead to an increase of 14% in atrocities on women

Safety of women not a priority? — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 13, 2021

Further slamming the state government, he said that the CM has the time to visit relatives, host central ministers but no time to visit the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy has also written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting an appointment on his visit to Hyderabad for giving him a representation of the situation in the state concerning corruption and increased drug peddling.

Read the full letter:

Wrote to @AmitShah ji requesting an appointment on his visit to Hyderabad to give a representation on corruption and increased drug peddling in Telangana state on behalf of TPCC. @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/GEjEoXHCIg — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 15, 2021

The crime situation in Telangana

According to the recent data by the National Crime Record Bureau of Telangana, the state ranks first in the list of crimes, stated the Congress leader while speaking on the recent incident from the state. Recently, a 6-year-old minor girl was brutally raped and murdered on September 9 in the Singareni colony.

(With ANI inputs; Image: Facebook/PTI)