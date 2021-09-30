In a direct strike against the ruling TRS government in the state, the Telangana Congress has now announced initiating an agitation drive for the students and unemployed youth of the state. Further, pointing out the state government's failure in addressing the needs of the students and the jobless youth of the state, the TPCC will now conduct a 65-day long agitation starting from 2nd October till 9th December and thus will place its demands regarding fulfilling the promises made by the government in its 2018 election manifesto.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy along with several other senior leaders at Gandhi Bhawan announced about holding a 65-day long agitation named 'Vidyarthi Nirudyodgula Jung Siren'. It will address the needs of students and jobless youth in the state. The agitation will further see several demands including fee reimbursement, filling up job vacancies, and providing unemployment allowance of Rs 3016 to around 60 lakh unemployed people.

Reddy further added that the 'Jung Siren' will be launched on 2nd October at the Rajiv Chowk at Dilsukhnagar at 3 PM. Thereafter, a padayatra will be taken out till LB Nagar crossroads and then at the statue of Telangana martyr Srikanth Chari, the students and the youth will take a pledge to fight against unemployment and injustice.

The TPCC chief also added that the agitation will be organised on a large scale and several programs will become organised at the Mandal and Assembly levels at many universities and other institutions.

Where is the vacancies for the unemployed, students' education, their fee reimbursement, unemployment benefits, KCR? This unemployed & student siren is a form of movement for that youthful awareness, aggression. With this siren the walls of the dictator's cell must be cracked. #అక్టోబర్2 , 2021

TPCC slams state government for neglecting students and youth in the state

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has also alleged the state government of neglecting the students and the youth in the state, thereafter, which has ruined the careers of several people.

The Congress spoke about the 2018 election manifesto given by the TRS government and said that promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the formation of government in Telangana has not been fulfilled and instead the state is right now under a dangerous and volatile situation.

Several students and young people have sacrificed their lives and career for participating in the agitation for achieving Telangana. However, since the KCR came into power, false promises were made and people are still unemployed after 30 months.

Meanwhile, many senior TPCC leaders including Political Affairs Committee Convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir, and others were present at the press conference.

Image: PTI/Facebook/@RevanthOfficial