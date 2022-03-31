Telangana Congress To Not Form An Alliance With Ruling TRS; PCC Chief Denies Speculations

Dismissing any future possibilities of forming an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Revanth Reddy said that the grand old party will form an alliance with any other party but not with CM KCR. Hitting out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party, Reddy also added that CM KCR is not trustworthy. His remarks came at a time when KCR has been trying to unite all anti-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Congress would not forge an alliance with KCR and his party TRS at any cost because he is not trustworthy. We have seen him in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. We can trust any other leader or party, but not KCR or TRS."

Further slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and CM KCR, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy also called them "twin brothers" and alleged that they helped the BJP win the elections. Claiming that KCR has become weak in Telangana politics and is misleading people by talking about national politics, the Congress chief added that Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana in April and further will expose the lies by the KCR government.

Telangana CM tries to stitch up a fight against BJP

This is the first time when the Congress chief has made such statements against the Telangana chief minister. On several occasions, he had claimed that the chief minister has teamed up with the BJP.

On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao continues to plan to take over the Bhartiya Janata Party at the national level as he tries to receive the backing of parties against the BJP government at the Centre.

Image: ANI